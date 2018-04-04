Changes to open Health PEI meetings 'fantastic first step,' says MLA

Opposition health critic Sidney MacEwen is pleased with Health PEI's new guide outlining how the public can take part in board meetings.

MacEwen said he was met with "confusion" when he attended a board meeting in January that was said to be open to the public.

MacEwen suggested there should be changes to make it easier for Islanders to take part.

The new guide explains how people can observe or make presentations at board meetings. The new plan includes a 10-minute period at the end of board meetings for people to ask questions.

"I give them credit, the public consultation committee they went back, they looked at other places and they've come back with this pamphlet to describe how it could be done," said MacEwen.

"This is a fantastic first step and I give credit to the board for listening to myself and listening to Islanders because now this is going to be opened up. People can go, people can present, and people can now ask questions too. I think it's fantastic."

MacEwen said he hopes more than 10 minutes for questions will be available if the topic is important. He would also like the board meetings to be available online or on Facebook.

No one from Health PEI was available to talk about the guide on Tuesday.

More P.E.I. News