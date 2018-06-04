Skip to Main Content
Health PEI board meeting cancelled with no trustee in place

All Health PEI board meetings have been postponed until a trustee is appointed to represent the board, Health PEI confirms.

June meeting was scheduled for Tuesday

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Health Minister Robert Mitchell has still not appointed a trustee to replace the Health PEI board. (CBC)

On May 23 the entire Health PEI board resigned, citing concerns with the new Health Services Act.

The monthly meeting for June was scheduled for Tuesday.

On the day of the resignations, Health Minister Robert Mitchell said a trustee would be appointed soon, and would likely be in place for a couple of months until a new board could be appointed.

A spokesperson for Health PEI said the health minister has told them a trustee will be appointed soon.

With files from Katerina Georgieva

