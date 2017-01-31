P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan is defending the province's decision to sign on to Ottawa's health-care deal, despite previously vowing to hold out in an alliance with Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.

The deal, confirmed by the federal and provincial governments Tuesday, will provide P.E.I. with $24.6 million for home care and $20.5 million for mental health initiatives over 10 years.

"We're all still friends on this," MacLauchlan told CBC News: Compass anchor Bruce Rainnie Tuesday. "We've all been testing the capacity, and the will, of the federal government in this partnership."

MacLauchlan is not worried the holdout provinces will hold P.E.I.'s decision to sign the agreement against the him.

"I'm very confident about how Prince Edward Island is perceived by the other partners in Confederation," he said.

Me-too clause

P.E.I.'s agreement with Ottawa includes the so-called "me-too clause" under which if another province subsequently strikes a better deal, Ottawa will automatically provide the same deal to provinces that have already signed.

"Believe me, we've tested how far we can get with that," MacLauchlan said, smiling.

"I'd say it's the best deal we can get for today."

The federal government's first offer had included a 3.5 per cent escalator and targeted money over a 10 years.

'Not done yet'

"I think the important part has been to understand, together with the federal government, that there's a road ahead … we're not done yet," MacLauchlan said.

Counselling for youth with mental health challenges will be a funding priority, said MacLauchlan.

The Trudeau government had hoped to reach a health-care accord with all provinces in December, but talks bogged down over the cut to the annual health funding increase. The provinces that have not signed the accord are still calling for a meeting with the prime minister to settle the dispute.