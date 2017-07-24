Garfield Street in Charlottetown was closed down Monday morning after a chemical leaked from a local business.

The hazmat team was dispatched at about 10 a.m. when the Charlottetown Fire Department received the call.

Hazmat team being dispatched to Garfield St. Please stay clear of this area — @ChtownFire

"The cause of the chemical leak is unknown at this time," said Charlottetown Fire Chief Randy MacDonald in a news release from the city.

The leak was at Atlantic Warehousing at 5 Garfield St. The building and the surrounding area, within 45 metres, were evacuated.

Garfield Street from Walker Drive to Strawberry Lane will be closed until the cleanup is complete.