The municipality of Hazelbrook recently made some minor changes to its official community plan but has no plans to change its current status or amalgamate, said council chair Brian Gallant.

"The plan was tweaked, no major changes, it's still basically the same," he said.

"We're a rural community, we're right next door to Stratford, and we want to stay a rural farming community."

The official community plan was prepared in 2004.

Gallant said the community has been approached by nearby communities about amalgamation in the past.

It could happen but the idea would need further review, he said.

Even if Hazelbrook amalgamated, Gallant added those communities would be under Hazelbrook's official community plan and it would keep control of major land developments.