P.E.I. band Haywire will welcome the new year by playing Charlottetown for the first time in almost six years.

The rock group is playing New Year's Eve at the Delta Prince Edward & P.E.I. Convention Centre, and member David Rashed says revellers may get a sneak peek of an upcoming album.

Keyboards are programmed and ready for new years eve. pic.twitter.com/5OHWkPyKqd — @ihaywire

'Dying to share it'

"We're kind of working on the finishing parts right now," Rashed said. "We have some overdubs left to do, and then we're going to finalize the mixing so we're about 90 per cent done the album. And we're really excited about it and dying to share it with people, but we haven't played it for anybody because we want to wait till it's done."

The band, which was formed in the early '80s, performed in Western Canada and Ontario earlier this year.

80's Eve featuring Haywire and The Royal North starts Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

VIP tickets include a dinner buffet that starts at 6:30 p.m.