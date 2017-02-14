As a blizzard shut down P.E.I. overnight Monday a fire hit Hayden Produce in Vernon River.

Plows, which had been called off the roads due to whiteout conditions, were sent to help firefighters get to the scene. A firefighter from Crossroads Fire Department told CBC News the main building had already collapsed by the time they got there.

@CBCPEI fire at Haydens Produce Cherry Valley Vernon River FD and Crossroads FD on scene pic.twitter.com/ff9znrTNCC — @MattConohan

A number of hay bales stored in the building were left to burn themselves out while firefighters turned their attention to making sure the other storage buildings and a machine shop were saved from the flying embers.

The Crossroads Fire Department left the scene around 3 a.m. while the Vernon River Department continued to monitor the area.