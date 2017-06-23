An Islander and former provincial archivist has been appointed to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

Harry Holman, now an independent heritage researcher, worked as a provincial archivist for the P.E.I. government for more than 20 years. Holman also worked as director of libraries and director of culture, heritage and libraries, according to a press release.

Holman was one of four Canadians appointed to the board on Thursday by Catherine McKenna, minister of Environment and Climate Change and the minister responsible for Parks Canada.

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada was created in 1919. It advises the minister on matters of national historic significance regarding "places, people and events that have marked Canada's history."

Also appointed to the board were Shannon Lewis-Simpson from Newfoundland and Labrador, Sylvie LeBlanc from Nunavut and Nicole Neatby from Halifax.