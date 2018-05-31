Harry Baglole — historian, educator, publisher — dies

The flags at the University of Prince Edward Island are at half mast Thursday to honour Harry Baglole, who died Tuesday night.

Baglole, who was 76, was the inspiration for and founding director of the Institute for Island Studies at the university, and served on the institute's board right up until his death.

He was involved in many community, cultural, and environmental projects on the Island.

As a publisher, he was part of Ragweed Press and the Island Magazine. He helped found the Homestead Farm at Macphail Woods, the historical home of early 20th century Island novelist and thinker Sir Andrew Macphail.

A celebration of Baglole's contributions to Island life was held at the homestead just last weekend.

He was passionate contributor to the community hall near his Bonshaw home, and a contributor to the Vinland Society, which promoted ties between Iceland and P.E.I.

Visiting hours will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Belvedere Funeral Home.

A celebration of his life with stories and music will be held at Spring Park United Church in Charlottetown Monday at 7 p.m.

