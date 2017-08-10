Seven-year-old Harrison Maye made the most of his opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Toronto Blue Jays game Wednesday night.

Maye, who lives in Fort Augustus, P.E.I., painted the upper outside corner with his pitch before tens of thousands of fans at Rogers Centre in Toronto. He told CBC News he kept his approach simple.

"Look at him and throw," he said.

Last summer, just weeks after starting to play baseball, Maye was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma. Some scary months followed, but Maye was declared cancer-free in November.

In July, Maye's mother got the news from the IWK Foundation that he was being called up to the Blue Jays, in partnership with the Children's Wish Foundation.

Other pitchers in Blue Jays jerseys did not have so much luck Wednesday night. The Jays lost, 11-5.