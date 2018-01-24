Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay joined researchers in Harrington, P.E.I., on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of major upgrades at the Agriculture Canada research farm.

The federal government invested $6.8 million in improvements at the facility.

The upgrades included $3 million for 10 new and renovated laboratories, a $1.3 million nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer for soil research, and $2.5 million to double the size of the greenhouse to 392 square metres.

MacAulay, the MP for Cardigan, was joined by a number of recently hired researchers at the facility.

"This government is committed to innovation through world-class science and to helping farmers have access to the most current tools and knowledge," said MacAulay in a news release.

The news release said agricultural research is a key component in its goal to increase agri-food exports to $75 billion by 2025.