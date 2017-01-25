A P.E.I. minister facing 22 fraud-related charges in Ontario has been granted permission by the courts there to leave that province.
Harold Alan Stewart's bail conditions were changed so he could care for a relative on P.E.I.
He is accused of defrauding two victims in separate incidents in Oshawa, Ont.
Stewart, 66, was granted bail when he was first charged in May 2016, after posting $10,000 and promising to stay in Ontario.
However, on Dec. 22 the court varied the conditions, after one of Stewart's relatives posted an additional $10,000 bail.
Bail conditions varied
As part of the bail conditions he must report once a week to police in Charlottetown.
In addition, he's not allowed to contact any of his five co-accused or his alleged victims.
He is also not allowed to possess a credit or debit card belonging to someone else.
Stewart is a Presbyterian minister with the Kensington-New London pastoral charge. He's on leave while the matters are before the courts.
Two alleged victims
Police say the charges relate to an 89-year-old widow and also someone police refer to as "a vulnerable person."
Stewart is accused of befriending both individuals and used their credit cards without their knowledge.
As a result, the victims lost a total of $485,000, according to police.
The charges cover a period between Jan. 1, 2012 and Apr. 29, 2016.
Stewart's case is still in the preliminary stages. It's back in court next month.
