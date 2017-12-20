A P.E.I. man under house arrest for sexual assault will now be serving the rest of his sentence in jail.

Donald Ernest Harley, 68, was sentenced on Nov. 30 to 135 days for a sexual assault committed in Halifax.

He was allowed to serve his sentence under house arrest at his home in Brackley, P.E.I.

However, for the first 90 days he was not allowed to leave his home. The court heard on Wednesday that two people saw Harley leave his home.

One was a Charlottetown police officer; the other was an employee at a city business, Hillside Motors.

The two incidents happened on Dec. 5 and 6. He was arrested on Dec. 6 and taken into custody. Harley admitted in court to breaching the conditions of his sentence.

Judge Nancy Orr sentenced him to serve the rest of his time in jail, about four more months. After that time he will put on two years probation.

As part of his sentence, Harley was banned from possessing weapons and consuming alcohol or controlled substances.

He also has to take part in sexual offender counselling. Harley will also be on the national sex offender registry for the next 10 years.