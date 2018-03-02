Harleigh Ernest MacDougall, 56, was sentenced to two years in jail and three years probation Friday in Charlottetown Provincial Court for accessing and possessing child pornography.

MacDougall was arrested after staff at Confederation Centre Public Library saw him using a library computer to print pornographic images last fall.

MacDougall pleaded guilty prior to sentencing. In court Friday, Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden read the facts of the case into the court record.

Following his arrest last October, MacDougall directed Charlottetown police to more illegal pornography in his home — a DVD containing video images, and boxes and binders containing sexually explicit written material. Goulden told court police seized 1,605 pornographic stories and that MacDougall had created an index that listed them by topic.

MacDougall was also convicted in 2006 on child pornography charges. Court heard he started using the library computer to access child porn immediately after his probation ended, and that he got the DVD from someone he met while attending court-ordered sexual deviance counselling.

Defence lawyer Thane MacEachern told court MacDougall had a troubled upbringing and spent time in Mount Herbert orphanage.

"He knew he was backsliding and he knew he would be caught," MacEachern said. "He wishes he was never allowed access to that computer."

As his sentence was handed down, MacDougall told judge John Douglas that he wants to try again at sexual deviance counselling.

In addition to jail and probation, Judge John Douglas banned MacDougall for life from the Confederation Centre Library. He also ordered MacDougall to stay away from parks and play grounds and places where people younger than 16 tend to gather.