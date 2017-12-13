The Green Party's Hannah Bell, victorious in the Nov. 27 byelection in Charlottetown-Parkdale, will take her seat in the P.E.I. Legislature Wednesday.

The province's Election Act provides Elections P.E.I. with two weeks to confirm election results. It's known as determination day, and after that MLAs can take their place in the house.

Bell told CBC News she will be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. allowing her to be in her seat for the afternoon session.

Bell is just the second Green Party member to be elected to the P.E.I. Legislature, and only the fourth since 1900 who was not a Liberal or Progressive Conservative (Conservative prior to 1947).

She joins Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker in the legislature, who was elected in the 2015 general election.