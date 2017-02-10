The PEI Military Family Resource Centre is encouraging its members to get into a hobby that has lots of military roots and history — ham radio operating.

There will be a free open house Saturday between 1 and 5 p.m. at the Brighton compound in Charlottetown, where amateur radio operators will give a presentation about how to get a ham radio licence as well as hands-on demonstrations.

Inexpensive hobby

Bernie Mullin-Splude, a program co-ordinator at the centre, said it's an interesting — and inexpensive — hobby for all ages.

"Thinking about some of the veterans who may be more housebound for whatever reason mobility issues or perhaps emotionally feeling not as comfortable being out in a crowd that maybe this is another way to open up the door to be more social," she said.

The general public is also welcome to attend, she said.