The PEI Military Family Resource Centre is encouraging its members to get into a hobby that has lots of military roots and history — ham radio operating.

There will be a free open house Saturday between 1 and 5 p.m. at the Brighton compound in Charlottetown, where amateur radio operators will give a presentation about how to get a ham radio licence as well as hands-on demonstrations.

Inexpensive hobby

Bernie Mullin-Splude, a program co-ordinator at the centre, said it's an interesting — and inexpensive — hobby for all ages.

"Thinking about some of the veterans who may be more housebound for whatever reason mobility issues or perhaps emotionally feeling not as comfortable being out in a crowd that maybe this is another way to open up the door to be more social," she said.

The general public is also welcome to attend, she said.

With files from Laura Chapin