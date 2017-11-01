Fire crews battled four structure fires and 15 nuisance fires on what P.E.I.'s fire marshal says "was one of the quietest Halloweens for the Island fire service."

According to the province, there were four structure fires in vacant buildings in communities in Lot 16, western P.E.I.: Saint Peter and Saint Paul, Richmond and Mount Pleasant.

In all four instances the province says those fires have been passed to the RCMP for investigation.

There were also 15 responses to "smaller nuisance fires" across the province.

Wellington Fire Department

Desmond Arsenault, spokesperson for the Wellington Fire Department, said fire officials responded to the fire in Richmond which was at an abandoned mobile home.

"Upon arrival we realized the building was fully engulfed there was nothing that could be saved, it was beyond any opportunity to save anything," he said.

No one was inside and the fire was put out quickly, he added.

The Wellington Fire Department only had the one call, Arsenault said, though they did assist Miscouche fire officials on another call.

"The last several years here have been very quiet, only one or two small calls, but this year … in keeping with most recent years that's been very quiet," he said.

"If we can keep it to that, only one or zero calls, that's the ideal."