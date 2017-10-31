A Canadian company has updated its trick or treating densities map with the latest 2016 census information to help you plan your Halloween night.

Censusmapper uses census counts of children aged three to 14 in every census region in the country, and plots them on a map. You can check for trick or treaters per square kilometre or per household.

Getting the Halloween candy purchase right is not a question of nickels and dimes.

According to Statistics Canada, October is the second busiest month for candy and snack sales (after December) with sales about $65 million more than the average month.