Halloween is a time of costumes and candy, candy, candy.

According to Statistics Canada, October is the second biggest month of the year for buying candy, after December (Hello Santa!).

In 2016, Canadians spent an extra $66.4 million on candies and snacks in October as compared to the monthly average. I'm going to connect that extra spending to Halloween. If December being number one isn't enough to convince you this spending is holiday related, how about the number three month being March (Hello Easter Bunny!)?

So, what does this Halloween spending mean for you?

If the Halloween boost is worth $66.4 million, that comes to $1.83 per Canadian. The Island's share of that is $273,488.

There are close to 20,000 potential trick or treaters on P.E.I. (Bullit Marquez/AP Photo)

And for the average trick or treater?

First, we need to know how many there are. That number had been staying relatively static, at a little under 19,000 from 2010 to 2015, but it busted through the 19,000 barrier in 2016 and is close to 20,000 this year.

If we assume that no adults eat any of the candy (Ha!) that means the average trick or treater can expect to come home with $14.11 cents worth of candy.

Whether adults raid the candy after it comes home is another matter.