Halen Sky of Charlottetown is the rookie on Canada's national dodgeball team, which will compete in the world championships in Toronto starting on Wednesday.

Sky is the only new member of the eight-member team, which won silver in Melbourne last year.

Halen Sky is ready to compete for gold. (Maggie Brown/CBC)

"I'm really excited to just compete. I'm a very competitive person," said Sky.

"To actually play and try to win gold, that's what I'm most excited for. But also, you know it's home court and so there's actually going to be an audience, a stadium. We have VIP tickets already sold out."

Teams from nine countries, including the U.S., Italy and Malaysia — last year's women's champions — will compete.

The tournament runs from Wednesday to Saturday.