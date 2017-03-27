The University of Prince Edward Island and Holland College have signed memoranda of understanding with post-secondary schools in China during a trade mission to Hainan province.

P.E.I. recently renewed a cooperation agreement with Hainan, which is China's smallest province. The original agreement dates back to 2001.

The MOUs signed Monday include

UPEI will partner with Hainan University's Centre of Island Studies of the State Oceanic Administration to establish a research network on island economies.

Holland College will collaborate with Hainan College of Vocation and Technique and Hainan Technician College to develop mutually beneficial programs for their students, faculty, departments, and research institutes.

A shared reading week in the two provinces' provincial libraries was also announced.

The week will feature children's story times, book displays in both languages, and special library programs for elementary students to learn about each other's home and culture.