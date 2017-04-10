Habitat for Humanity on P.E.I. has found itself in the unusual situation of looking for a family to take over a home it has already built.

Usually the non-profit organization finds a family and then builds, with the family supplying a lot of the labour. But the Summerside, P.E.I., house was built in partnership with Holland College. Students in the trades did all of the work on the house as part of their hands-on learning.

'There's lots of families that need a better housing situation.' - Becky Mullen, Habitat for Humanity

Now Habitat is looking for someone to move into the three-bedroom home.

"Alarmingly, we've not been able to identify that family," said executive director Becky Mullen.

"We know there's lots of families that need a better housing situation and would love to reach out to folks in Summerside if they think they know someone that would be suitable, or if you yourself might be eligible, we'd love to hear from you."

Builds planned for this summer

The family has to be in need of a house and be willing to put in 500 hours of sweat equity. That sweat equity could include work completing the Summerside house, which still needs landscaping and finishing work, work on another Habitat home, or in the organization's ReStore shop.

Eligible families need a credit record check and a minimum income a little over $23,000.

Habitat for Humanity is hoping to build at least three houses this summer on P.E.I., including one in Harrington, north of Charlottetown as part of a Canada 150 project.