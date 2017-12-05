An RCMP officer shot a 33-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon during an altercation, police said in a written statement released Tuesday.

The incident arose after Kings District RCMP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver in the Souris area, said the statement from Supt. Mac B. Richards of the Criminal Operations Branch, "L" Division, in P.E.I.

As part of the investigation, an officer went to a residence in Rollo Bay, the statement said.

"An altercation between a 33-year-old male and the RCMP officer ensued, in which the RCMP officer was physically assaulted, and the officer discharged his service pistol," it said.

The 33-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The RCMP officer was also taken to hospital for medical treatment and released.

"The RCMP Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into this matter," the release said.

The Serious Incident Response Team from Nova Scotia — an independent unit that investigates serious incidents in which police are involved — will be conducting a thorough and objective investigation, it added.