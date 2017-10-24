Millvale, P.E.I., residents are fuming about the recent uptick of gun fire from the local Big Boot Shooting Range due to several RCMP firearms exercises.

Since September, the RCMP have been holding mandatory firearms training at the outdoor range to keep their skills up to date and residents have been meeting with them to voice their concerns about the noise.

Anne Gallant said she suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and while gun shots aren't directly related to her trauma, she said it's "severely affecting" her healing process.

"Being out here in nature is really healing, hearing gunshots doesn't help," she said.

'I would like to have peace of mind'

She's since moved back to Kensington because she hasn't finished building her house in Millvale yet, but said the RCMP firing large, loud rifles at the range is unacceptable.

The Big Boot Shooting Range, south of Granville and west of Millvale, has hosted the RCMP's mandatory firearms training throughout September and October. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"It's quite disturbing to hear gun shots from 7 a.m. in the morning to 7 p.m. at night," she said.

"I would like to have peace of mind when I come out to my land, so either go elsewhere or find another range because shooting outdoors in a community isn't acceptable."​

Range owners' response

CBC also spoke to the owners of range.

The owners said RCMP have been training at the range for several years and that it's a safe and secure place to shoot with few people around.

They also said because it's hunting season on P.E.I., some of the gunfire heard this month is from local hunters.

RCMP response

A spokesperson from the RCMP said police have heard the concerns of the residents in the area and have expressed a desire to work with them to meet their needs while still meeting their training requirements.

The RCMP training officer will be examining the issue further, the spokesperson said, including how long the training is conducted, whether there are other locations for training and ensuring that residents are advised when training is taking place.​