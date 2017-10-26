Transport Canada has issued two more fines for ships it says violated a speed restriction put in place to protect right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The cruise ship Crown Princess and the container ship MV EM KEA are both facing $6,000 fines. The ships' owners have 30 days to either appeal or pay the penalty.

The restriction — a maximum speed of 10 knots — was put in place in early August to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales that are in the region. Since then, at least five ships, including a coast guard vessel, have been issued fines.

Sixteen right whales have been found dead in waters from the gulf through to Cape Cod. Researchers have found many of them died through human interaction, including being struck by ships or getting entangled in fishing gear.

The speed restrictions will remain in place until the whales migrate out of the gulf.