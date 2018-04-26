A group of students in North Rustico, P.E.I. is taking their education out into the community with five projects that they came up with themselves.

"I was amazed at the ideas because it was really about teaching them to look around, see what the need is and think outside the box," said Sandra Skeffington, who has 21 students in the combined Grade 7, 8 and 9 class at Gulf Shore Consolidated School.

"The thinking that went into it was really impressive for 12-, 13-, 14-year-olds, I was really blown away by the ideas."

Everyone in the class presented an idea for a community service project and then the students put five of them into action. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

The projects, part of the school's annual Gulf Shore Gives Back campaign, included workshops on healthy breakfasts, packing boxes to send to soldiers overseas, peer-to-peer help in elementary grades, building a raised garden bed for a local seniors' home and two free mini-libraries.

The students had to take their ideas out into the community and present them to local organizations, including local businesses and service groups.

"I kept telling the students that they [community members] were going to take notice and I don't know if they really believed me but it's been unbelievable," Skeffington said.

"It's gathered a bit of talk in the community as far as look at what these kids are doing, so it's been great."

The mini-libraries were the idea of Grade 8 student Shaylee Bjornson. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Some of the students admit they were initially not sure about the projects.

"To be honest I wasn't totally enthused about it," said Grade 8 student Shaylee Bjornson. "Not a fan of talking to a lot of people and performing in front of a big crowd."

Bjornson presented her idea of the mini-libraries to town councillors.

"A little bit nervous but I got over it and I was proud of myself at the end," she said. "Now that it's in progress I'm excited with the process and the building.

"I'll be excited to see people actually using them."

Shaylee Bjornson is looking forward to seeing people in North Rustico using the mini-libraries once they are installed at a local park. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Grade 7 student Justin Barbosa has been helping to build the raised garden bed to be placed at nearby Villa Marguerite.

"Most garden beds are on the ground and you have to bend down, but if it's a raised garden bed, it's easier for them to access," he said.

"We think it's really important because it gets the seniors out and more active and gives them healthier food."

Town councillor Janine Doucette was impressed when the students appeared before council.

"They did a good job presenting and it's a good bridge between the town and the kids at the school," Doucette said. "For the rest of their lives they will know that they can contribute and be noticed."

North Rustico town councillor Janine Doucette was impressed when the students appeared before council to present their idea for mini-libraries at the local park. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Skeffington hopes the projects will have long-term value.

"To be a 12- or 13-year-old knowing that you've put that impact into the community provides them with an education that they wouldn't get elsewhere," Skeffington said. "I think it connects them to the whole community idea that it's about helping one another."

She admits it has been challenging at times, fitting the projects into an already busy school schedule. But she says it has been worth it, including watching her class as role models to the younger students.

The students will put on a showcase of the five projects in May and the community will be invited in to celebrate their achievements. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"The energy that was in that room was just amazing and knowing that my students had been part of getting that underway was a pretty proud moment, I have to say," Skeffington said. "It was pretty exciting."

The students will put on a showcase of their work in May and people in North Rustico will be invited to the school to celebrate the community service projects.

More P.E.I. News