Transport Canada has fined a Seven Seas Navigator vessel $6,000 for exceeding the 10-knot speed restriction in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, according to a news release from the federal government.

The speed restriction was introduced by the federal government in early August to prevent further deaths of the endangered right whale species.

"Canada takes the protection, conservation, and recovery of endangered species very seriously," wrote Minister of Transport Marc Garneau in the release.

"Transport Canada will not hesitate to enforce the speed restriction in the Gulf of St. Lawrence."

Vessel fined Friday, Sept. 8

The fine was issued Friday Sept. 8, to the representative of the Seven Seas Cruises vessel, a spokesperson from Transport Canada told CBC.

They could not provide information on how fast the vessel was going, or how it was caught but did say it was likely tracked through GPS.

The representative of the vessel has 30 days to pay the fine or ask the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada to conduct a review.

Shipping industry 'respecting' speed limits

The spokesperson said the federal government is reviewing all cases where vessels aren't complying with the speed restrictions, but vessels are generally following the rules.

"Overall, the shipping industry has been respecting the speed limits — the majority of incidents involve a speed slightly higher than 10 knots for a short duration."

By the time of publication, Regent Seven Seas Cruises did not return CBC's request for comment.