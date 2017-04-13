P.E.I.'s two largest newspapers have a new owner.

Transcontinental announced Thursday it had sold all its Atlantic Canadian publications to Saltwire Network, publishers of the Chronicle Herald in Halifax.

That sale includes The Guardian in Charlottetown and Journal-Pioneer in Summerside.

"We feel this is the best decision for the continued sustainability of these operations, and that this transaction will help foster even stronger connections with the local communities," said TC Media vice president Julia Kamula in a news release.

About 650 people are employed at the operations included in the sale. Saltwire Network will be making an offer to those employees.

The sale is effective immediately and includes the sale of 28 brands and web-related properties in all four provinces. It also includes four printing plants, commercial printing activities in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and distribution activities in Atlantic Canada.

Transcontinental remains the owner of two plants in the region, in Halifax and in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.