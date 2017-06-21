Islanders are being asked for their input on a pilot project that could bring a guaranteed basic income to P.E.I.

The idea behind the model is government would provide a certain guaranteed minimum income to all Islanders, without them having to qualify for other government programs.

In December, the legislature voted to have the province work with the federal government in hopes of setting up a pilot project. Ottawa said it would provide data to support the project, but didn't offer any money.

The province is launching a series of community forums to gather feedback from Islanders and get a better idea of what a basic income model would look like.

MLA Richard Brown will host the first session on a basic income guarantee. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Richard Brown, MLA for Charlottetown-Victoria Park, will be hosting Wednesday night's meeting in Charlottetown.

"Right now, everybody is just saying 'We want a basic income guarantee,' and the federal government is saying 'Well, what do you mean?'" said Brown.

"We're at the point of saying what would it look like, how would it be deployed. And we're going through the Senate, because that's a faster way to get things done, I think, in terms of getting a bill through the Senate and then on to Parliament."

The forum will be at the Murphy Community Centre in Charlottetown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.