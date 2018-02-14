P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue is looking for more volunteers.

The group does a recruiting drive annually to ensure they stay around 100 active members. Two positions in particular, a searcher and a call out operator, need to be filled.

Frances Gertsch, the training officer for P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue, said search and rescue incidents happen under many different circumstances.

"It could be someone who is lost on hiking trails, it could be someone who's decided they want to be lost, but folks are still concerned about them," said Gertsch.

There are all sorts of reasons people are reported missing, says Frances Gertsch, but always because someone cares about them. (Submitted by Frances Gertsch)

"There's all sorts of situations and they're all different. But what's most important to us is that we're searching for someone's loved one and there's a reason we should be concerned."

Gertsch said good team players, with a dedication to community and volunteerism are what make good members. Training in navigation, survival skills, first-aid, search techniques and tracking are provided to all volunteers.

Those interested can apply by March 9.