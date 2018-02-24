P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue volunteers will conduct a training exercise on Sunday at Bonshaw Provincial Park.

The mock search and rescue starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

Frances Gertsch, a training officer with GSAR, says these exercises help improve techniques, but also give volunteers valuable experience in places they may have to cover in a real emergency.

"We train from tip to tip and from coast to coast … because we could respond anywhere on the Island," she said.

The GSAR team is a volunteer, non-profit organization with about 100 volunteer members who are on-call for search and rescue efforts. (Alison Jenkins/CBC)

Gertsch says about 40 volunteers wearing orange will be in the area Sunday along with a number of vehicles including volunteers' cars and trailers.

The GSAR team is a volunteer, non-profit organization with about 100 volunteer members who are on-call for search and rescue efforts 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.