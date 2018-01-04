Grocery stores across the Island play an important role when storm days hit and it isn't just by restocking the chip aisle.

Though that may be an important part of storm preparation for Islanders, stores also have to worry about making sure staples like bread and milk as well as water are readily available.

Jeff Jenkins, manager of Sobey's at 400 University Avenue, and Shawn MacGillivray, owner of Shawn's No Frills, say business picks up on the eve of a storm, and with more notice of impending weather events, comes even more business.

Jenkins and MacGillivray agree that people commonly want comfort food, like chips, to get through a storm. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

"Typically it's what I call a storm surge," MacGillivray said.

"You do get a surge in business because people, you know they know they may be stuck at home for a day or two or could be without power for a day or two as well depending on the intensity of the storm."

"Even a couple of days prior. Like this storm was called for Thursday into Friday and the first day back from the holiday [Tuesday] … the business did pick up significantly," Jenkins said.

Preparing for the surge

Jenkins said the first thing he does when a storm is on the way is adjust delivery schedules to try and ensure essentials get to the store before the weather makes travel difficult.

"We have to get in touch with the warehouse, and we try to get orders over early before any bridge closures may occur during these times because of high winds," he said.

The other thing stores have to worry about is staffing.

'We are kind of a, a little bit of a public service as well, because people if they didn't get in before the storm they may need to get a few things.'

- Jeff Jenkins

"For us it's all about the safety of the employees during the storm and after the storm," MacGillivray said, adding that employees that live farthest away are the first to go home.

"I have some employees that are within walking distance of my store so essentially we can remain open for quite a long time during the storm."

"It really comes down to public safety, we want to make sure that both our customers and our employees are safe," said Jenkins.

Closing time

Jenkins said he tries to keep Sobey's open as long as possible for people that may not have been able to prepare before the storm hit.

"We are kind of a, a little bit of a public service as well, because people if they didn't get in before the storm they may need to get a few things," he said.

"So it's a balance, but we try to take a balanced, a measured approach to it for sure."

'People like to have the bag of chips and a bottle of pop for at home if they're stuck at home for a day or two they can watch a movie and they know they have chips and pop to go with it.' - Shawn MacGillivray

MacGillivray said he tries to stay open as long as he can but he has to keep the wellbeing of workers in mind.

"In terms of how late do you stay open or how long do you stay open it really comes down to the safety of the employees. That's what's paramount for me," he said.

"If we have to close at 5 o'clock on a storm night we're going to be open the next day, so it's not the end of the world if we close early."

Common threads

Jenkins and MacGillivray said there are certain products that see an increase in sales.

"Water is the number one, so we'll bring in some extra pallets of water. Road salt actually is surprisingly another one. Windshield washer fluid, batteries, canned goods and probably the one that everyone jokes about occasionally is storm chips," said Jenkins.

"We do sell an extra amount of confectionery and salty snacks during storms as well."

MacGillivray said for a lot of people it seems if they are going to be trapped in their houses, they want to treat themselves.

"I know everybody talks about storm chips but yeah we do see ... a rush in comfort food," MacGillivray said.

"People like to have the bag of chips and a bottle of pop for at home if they're stuck at home for a day or two they can watch a movie and they know they have chips and pop to go with it."