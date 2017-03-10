Gregory William Lunn, 31, of Millcove, P.E.I., pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash in York, P.E.I.

Phyllis Joan Hamill, 65, was driving one of two vehicles involved in the collision on Oct. 8, 2015.

It happened on Route 25 just after 7 pm.

Hamill died at the scene from her injuries.

Lunn appeared briefly in court in Charlottetown Friday to enter the plea.

He'll be sentenced Apr. 26.