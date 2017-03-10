Gregory William Lunn, 31, of Millcove, P.E.I., pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash in York, P.E.I.
Phyllis Joan Hamill, 65, was driving one of two vehicles involved in the collision on Oct. 8, 2015.
It happened on Route 25 just after 7 pm.
- Greg Lunn of Millcove, P.E.I. charged in fatal crash in York
- Phyllis Joan Hamill identified as York crash victim
Hamill died at the scene from her injuries.
Lunn appeared briefly in court in Charlottetown Friday to enter the plea.
He'll be sentenced Apr. 26.
