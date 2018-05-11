Greens call for AG to audit PNP immigration

The PCs and Greens continue to press the P.E.I. government on allegations of immigration fraud connected to the Island's provincial nominee program.

On Monday Canadian Border Services charged two Island residents, alleging the pair helped foreign nationals get permanent residency on P.E.I. by providing false information.

Border services claims 566 approved immigrants used just two addresses on the Island as their residence: a motel and a private home.

Green MLA Hannah Bell presented a motion in the legislature calling on government to ask the auditor general begin a special audit on the PNP.

Hundreds of immigrants listed just two addresses as their residence, including this motel, border services claims. (CP)

"Prince Edward Island has been given a wonderful opportunity to counter the outmigration that has plagued Atlantic Canada since the end of the golden era of shipbuilding at the end of the 19th century," said Bell.

"It is vitally important that we do not allow poor administration, the P.E.I. government's narrow view of strategic sectors, or a thirst for escrow account defaults to taint this new program and result in the federal government once again shutting it down."

The PNP cases in question were under the previous program, Chris Palmer has said. (Province of P.E.I.)

The federal government closed PNP in 2008 and relaunched it under new rules. Economic Development Minister Chris Palmer has said the PNP applications border services is concerned with cases from the previous version of the program.

Palmer said border services is not investigating his department, and the province is taking the situation very seriously and continues to work and cooperate with border services.

More P.E.I. news