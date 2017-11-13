P.E.I. Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says he'll introduce a private members bill this fall to offer whistleblower protection to Islanders working for private businesses.

The Liberal government is planning to pass a bill to provide whistleblower protection for public servants. That legislation is in response to a recommendation from the auditor general report on e-gaming.

"There's every bit as much need for this in the private sector as there is in the public," said Bevan-Baker.

"I have been approached by individuals. One person related to a daycare situation where she was unable to bring forward the concerns that she quite clearly saw in the facility in which she was working for fear of losing her job."

Bevan-Baker said his bill will complement what government has prepared, and that there is similar legislation already in place in Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

The fall session of the P.E.I. Legislature gets underway Tuesday.