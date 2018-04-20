Greens ask for official investigations into their own information gathering

P.E.I. Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has formally asked the provincial privacy commissioner and Elections P.E.I. to investigate allegations raised in question period Wednesday.

The Progressive Conservatives accused the Greens of obtaining personal information about District 11 voters from the PEI Coalition for Proportional Representation during the November byelection campaign. Both the Green Party and the coalition have denied this.

Following the allegations, Privacy Commissioner Karen Rose told CBC News that she would only have jurisdiction to investigate if there was government involvement.

She said only government bodies are covered under provincial privacy laws.

In an email to CBC News, Elections P.E.I. said there are no restrictions on how political parties get their lists for door-to-door canvassing.

