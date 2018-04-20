Skip to Main Content
Greens ask for official investigations into their own information gathering

P.E.I. Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has formally asked the provincial privacy commissioner and Elections P.E.I. to investigate allegations raised in question period Wednesday.

Privacy commissioner has said she does not have jurisdiction

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has denied any exchange of information from the start. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The Progressive Conservatives accused the Greens of obtaining personal information about District 11 voters from the PEI Coalition for Proportional Representation during the November byelection campaign. Both the Green Party and the coalition have denied this.

Following the allegations, Privacy Commissioner Karen Rose told CBC News that she would only have jurisdiction to investigate if there was government involvement.

She said only government bodies are covered under provincial privacy laws.

In an email to CBC News, Elections P.E.I. said there are no restrictions on how political parties get their lists for door-to-door canvassing.

