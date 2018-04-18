P.E.I. Greens deny PC allegations of privacy breach

The leader of Prince Edward Island's Green Party denies PC allegations that it obtained voter information from a third party during the recent District 11 byelection campaign.

Peter Bevan-Baker said there was no substance to the assertion by PC MLA Darlene Compton, although it's not clear whether any law would have been broken even if the transfer of information had taken place.

Compton raised her claim during question period on Wednesday, alleging Green campaigners had information about voters' electoral preferences.

"A number of Islanders have approached us from District 11 and told us that during the Charlottetown-Parkdale election Green Party staff and volunteers who were out campaigning door-to-door began the conversation by saying that someone in the household supported proportional representation," the MLA told the legislature.

Compton said her information came from the PEI Coalition for Proportional Representation, a group that campaigned in advance of the 2016 plebiscite on electoral reform. The coalition's website lists the provincial Green Party as a member.

Compton pointed to Green Party president Anna Keenan, who she identified as the campaign director for the coalition, as well as another member of the coalition who she said served as the Green Party's campaign manager in District 11.

'No basis' to allegations, say Greens

"Do you suppose it's a coincidence that the Green Party was targeting voters in the byelection using data their party president and byelection campaign manager were collecting under other pretences?" Compton asked Justice Minister Jordan Brown.

But Bevan-Baker said there was "absolutely no basis" to the claims.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker denies any exchange of information occurred and says he'd like to see a 'proper, arms-length investigation' of the matter. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"I categorically deny the accusations and I think the member was clearly misinformed," he told reporters.

"The Green Party database contains a full audit trail of the origins of all of the personal information that we have. We can categorically prove that none of the information in our database originated with the PR Coalition."

Bevan-Baker said his party would ask for a "proper, arms-length investigation" into the accusations by either the privacy commissioner or Elections PEI.

Political parties not under P.E.I. privacy law

In a recent ruling on a privacy breach involving the Liberal party, P.E.I.'s Privacy Commissioner Karen Rose noted "political parties do not have legislated responsibilities to protect personal information" under P.E.I.'s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

In an email to CBC, Elections PEI said "according to the PEI Elections Act there are no restrictions on how parties get lists for canvassing door-to-door."

Nonetheless, during question period the justice minister said Compton's allegations were "of a great concern." Brown added he would "commit to taking this back to my department to see what we may be able to do to assist in an investigation in relation to this matter."

Brown advised the PC MLA to report her findings to the privacy commissioner and Elections PEI. Afterwards, he told reporters his department would look to see if any federal law might have been breached.

Rise in polls makes us a target, says Green leader

The Green Party leader said he was "entirely confident" his party would be exonerated, and suggested his movement's recent political breakthrough on the Island might be behind the allegations.

"Clearly our standing in the polls and our popularity makes us a target in a way that we have never been before. You know what? I'm fine with that, come at us with criticisms or critiques of our policies, but don't bring forward accusations that are not founded."

Green party president Anna Keenan denied there was any transfer of information between the PR Coalition and the party.

"My profession involves managing user data for professional campaigning organizations," she told CBC in an email.

"I would never put my personal reputation or my career at risk by misusing supporter data in any way," Keenan added.