P.E.I. Greens excited about breakthrough in Ontario

P.E.I.'s Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says he's glad to see Ontario elect its first Green member to that province's legislature.

Mike Schreiner won a seat in Guelph for the party during the provincial election last week that saw the Progressive Conservatives win a majority government.

The win gives the Green Party seven members in provincial legislatures, including three in B.C., Bevan-Baker and Hannah Bell in P.E.I. and David Coon in New Brunswick.

Bevan-Baker says it's good for the Greens to see gains in central Canada.

"Previously we had these little pockets of Greens in B.C., we've done well comparatively speaking and David and myself on the East Coast so it's nice to have something in the middle of the country, you know, representation there," he said.

Bevan-Baker said he'd be happy to answer questions and share his experiences with Schreiner as he prepares for the next legislative sitting there.

