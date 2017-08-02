The provincial government is not doing its part to reduce carbon emissions by encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles, says P.E.I. Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

Bevan-Baker is adding his support to a Charlottetown student group that's asking government to implement incentives for Islanders to buy electric cars.

"Regarding transportation I think [the government is] doing a very poor job," he said.

Seeking incentives for electric vehicles

"In terms of offering incentives to Islanders to actually purchase the vehicles and use them we're really lagging behind."

The province used to have an incentive program for Islanders to purchase hybrid and electric-powered vehicles, but that was discontinued in 2013.

P.E.I. Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says the province should be a leader at reducing carbon footprint and encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

"Since then there have been no incentives or rebates — nothing to encourage Islanders to get into this market at all," Bevan-Baker said.

Province considering incentives

A statement from the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said electric and hybrid vehicles are a good fit for the Island's size and driving habits.

"The energy strategy calls for the forming of a transportation committee which is looking at ways to increase our infrastructure to better support electric and hybrid vehicles," it said.

"Incentives and the creation of more charging stations are being considered as part of the Energy and Climate Change strategies," it continued.

"It is important that we educate Islanders about the utility of [electric vehicles] and hybrids for P.E.I. in order to foster interest in and demand for these vehicles. We will reach out to industry — and look at best practices elsewhere — to encourage the transition to these vehicles, which is what this tour is all about."