P.E.I.'s Green Party is taking the provincial government to task over its creation of a rural development ministry in a cabinet shuffle this week.

In a news release, the party said it has long been in favour of more attention being paid to the needs of rural P.E.I., but it called the creation of the new portfolio misguided, ill-conceived and extremely costly.

"This government's vision is one obscured by blinders and suffering from acute short sightedness," said deputy leader Lynne Lund.

"Islanders are growing increasingly tired of this directionless lurching from one issue to the next: we deserve better governance than this."

The Green Party said a proper approach to rural development would be a focus on rural issues in every department.