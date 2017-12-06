A grandparents advocacy group is urging the P.E.I. government to open up the province's new caregiver program to accommodate all grandparents raising grandchildren, not just those with an open child protection case.

Don Avery, co-founder of the Charlottetown-based Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, says he's been overwhelmed by calls from upset caregivers who thought they would qualify but don't because their grandchild isn't involved in a child protection case.

"I feel disappointed in the fact that when they all initially heard the outcome ... it was their perception that they were going to get $700 a month," he said.

Currently, funding through the province's new Grandparents and Care Providers program is only provided to caregivers looking after a child involved in an open child protection case, according to Family and Human Services Tina Mundy.

Phase one of the program began Dec. 1 and provides households with $700 per month per child, as well as dental and drug coverage for the children. Phase two begins April 1.

Grandparents disappointed

Avery said there are 28 people in his group and he believes only one will qualify for the new funding.

Although, he believes any family member who is helping raise a child should get some support and said the group is going to push government to open up eligibility to all grandparent caregivers.

Don Avery says there are 28 people in the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group, and he believes only one will qualify for the new funding. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"I think if we continue fighting for what they say they're going to give, I feel pretty confident," he added.

"That doesn't quell the descension … or disappointment with the grandparents today."