The Grand Ruisseau Song Festival, set to begin Friday and continue until Sunday, will have something for everyone, says one of the festival organizers.

"They've got a lot of different shows taking place," Christian Gallant said. "They've got workshops so it's really an event for the whole family."

Gallant said the festival got its start eight years ago after those involved in the Mount Carmel summer concert series wanted to do something in the fall shoulder season.

"They wanted something to attract tourists and something for the locals to do in September so they decided to extend the tourism season by a couple of weeks."

Choral workshops

Gallant said this year's festival will include two choral workshops with a choral director from Quebec, Yolande Painchaud, on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival begins Friday with a concert featuring young performers. (Facebook)

There will also be a songwriting workshop with Maurice Hashie at 10 a.m. Saturday.

"There is only 10 seats available and a small note, it is only in French," Gallant said.

The festival has lots of entertainment for people to enjoy at the Mount Carmel parish hall. The first show on Friday will feature youth performers at 7 p.m.

Saturday will feature a new event — a cabaret comedy night with a variety of local artists.

Sunday night will feature the wrap up concert and participants from the choral workshops will perform the song they learned in the workshop.

There will be a roster of artists taking the stage, as well, Gallant said.

Promotes music and culture

Gallant said the festival helps the Evangeline area with tourism and promotes the music and culture of the region.

"It's good to have that in their community."

More information about the festival can be found on its Facebook page.