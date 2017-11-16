Island grain farmers are reaping the benefits of dry weather as the last of the harvest comes in.

Combines, trucks and tractors are moving easily over the hard, dry ground. And the grain that's filling the bins is good and dry, too.

"We're finding the corn this year is anywhere five to 10 per cent drier in moisture than it was over last year at this time so it's definitely a noticeable improvement," said Tyler Hinsperger.

Hinsperger and his father, Tom, began harvesting 40 hectares of grain corn Wednesday from a hilly field in South Melville, P.E.I. Hinsperger estimated the moisture content at about 28 per cent in grain from that field.

Tyler Hinsperger is hoping the snow holds off another few weeks until the harvest is complete. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Moisture content has a direct impact on the bottom line for Island grain farmers.

In the damp climate of the Maritimes, farmers usually have to pay to get their grain dried to the 14 per cent moisture content required by flour mills and other grain processors. Any reduction in moisture in the field adds up to savings for farmers.

Soybeans, barley also dry

Corn growers aren't the only ones benefiting from the fall's dry weather.

"Soybeans this fall matured and dried down naturally in the field and didn't take a lot of mechanical drying through propane which saved farmers a substantial amount of money," said Neil Campbell, general manager of P.E.I. Grain Elevators Corporation. "And back in August a lot of our barley come in dry, too, so that was another savings for farmers."

The low-moisture content in grain this year is saving farmers up to $50 a tonne in drying costs, according to Campbell.

The low moisture content of grain this fall could save farmers up to $50 a tonne in drying costs, according to Neil Campbell, general manager of P.E.I. Grain Elevators Corporation. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The non-profit corporation's propane-powered drying facilities are getting less use this fall.

"Less revenue for us, but we're here to benefit the farmers," Campbell said. "Certainly more money in their pockets at the end of the day is good for everybody."

Island farmers still in the field need more good weather.

"As long as the snow holds off for another few weeks yet, we should be in good shape," Hinsperger said.