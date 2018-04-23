P.E.I. Grain Elevators Corporation looking to double storage site in Kensington

The P.E.I. Grain Elevators Corporation wants to double its storage capacity for grains and soybeans at its Kensington site.

The expansion would involve storage tanks being constructed in a farm field next to the facility.

Neil Campbell, the general manager of the corporation, says it's currently paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to store grain at the port in Halifax.

"Money can be better spent by putting that storage on Prince Edward Island and keeping that money here on P.E.I," he said.

Current storage shortage

The expansion comes as a result of a storage shortage the corporation is currently experiencing and Campbell said the hope is to have the field next to its current site rezoned as commercial agriculture.

Campbell said the current infrastructure is aging, and there's difficulty in separating different grains and soybeans.

He said the plan would be to build different size tanks to segregate the various crops.

The expansion would be a multi-year project, expected to take up to three years to complete.

The corporation will hold a public meeting Wednesday as part of the environmental assessment process.

MORE P.E.I. NEWS |