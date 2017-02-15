A non-profit business in O'Leary that provides work for people with intellectual disabilities is need of some elbow grease — and help from police.

The Maple House Bakery and Café has been hit twice with graffiti.

"I feel like, whoever did it, it would be nice if they came and took it off because it's very hard to get graffiti off the brick," said site manager Laurie-Ann Waite.

"Our staff are very proud to be able to serve the public so we would like our building to be graffiti-free."

This is the second time the building has been hit with graffiti. (Laurie-Ann Waite)

The most recent incident took place sometime between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, according to police.

Brick difficult to clean

The first incident happened in the late spring or early summer, said Waite. She said staff tried to clean the graffiti, but explained the brick is hard to get clean.

"It took off the writing, but it just left a white spot," she said. She said the staff hope to get a brick cleaner to get that white smudge off the building when the weather improves.

Bakery staff work with clients of Community Inclusions Ltd., a non profit-organization that serves people with intellectual disabilities. (CBC)

West Prince RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them or to call Crime Stoppers.

New location opened last year

Maple House Bakery and Cafe moved to its new location on Ellis Avenue last year, and held its grand opening in the fall.

Maple House Bakery and Cafe is operated by Community Inclusions. It is a non-profit organization to assist people with intellectual disabilities.