Are G licence rules too restrictive? Readers weigh in

RCMP on P.E.I. say some young drivers are not adhering to passenger restrictions that come with a graduated driver's licence.

The law says only one non-family member is permitted as a passenger in a vehicle driven by someone in their first year with a G licence. All other passengers must be members of the driver's immediate family.

The story generated lots of comments on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page. Some said rules are rules and new drivers must obey them, while others said the law is too strict and there should be exceptions.

Graham Miner, P.E.I. director of highway safety, said the law was changed in 2007 to cut down on distractions and help prevent the number of accidents by new drivers.

"Many will go back to the times when everyone would pile into the car at dinnertime from high school and take off and there were a number of tragedies. We've had a number of teenagers killed right around that time of day," he said.

"In fact, when we looked at collision totals that occurred for that age group the peak time for collisions where there were serious injuries were at dinnertime and just after school."

There are three stages — L, G and the second year of G — to getting a driver's licence on P.E.I. Each stage generally lasts a year, and restrictions are eased after each stage. It's in the second stage — the first year of the G stage, when they can begin driving without supervision — that drivers can only have one non-family member in the car at a time.

Here is what reader's had to say about the law. (Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

'Sober drivers'

Commenter Carolyn Ellsworth Vandaele said the law could prevent new drivers from getting their friends home safely.

"Our kids are being responsible enough to be sober drivers and you are going to fine them! They are getting their friends home alive!"

Devin MacLeod said family members, who are allowed in the car, can be just as distracting as non-family members.

"A newly licensed parent can put their four screaming kids into the back seat of a minivan because they are immediate family."

'Insulting' to older drivers

April Dawn Medlock noted that not all new drivers are teenagers.

"The graduated system is quite long and drawn out and insulting to older ones who go to get their licenses. Needs a revamp to be practical and teach what they want people to know."

Other commenters said the rule makes sense and should be enforced.

May not have the skills

Mark Ellis said limiting the number of non-family passengers should make the roads safer.

"Inexperienced drivers may not have developed the skills yet to keep their attention on both their passengers and the road."

Kevin Hardy said the rules should go even further.

"No person should be allowed to obtain a driver's licence until they successfully complete a construction zone drive through."

Drunk passengers distracting

Kourtney Mallard said the sober driver argument is just "an excuse."

"I would rather my children phone me for a ride than pile into a new driver's car. Drunk teens are very impulsive and distracting to the driver. A new driver especially. If your kid was [the] sober driver and crashed because of the drunken fools they are driving home, your opinion would be different."

