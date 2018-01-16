A team from Grace Christian School in Charlottetown will represent Canada for the second year in a row at the Future City competition in Washington, D.C.

The school is looking to improve on its performance from last year.

"This year we have really embraced the opportunity to really reflect on what we learned at the national competition last year and to really step up our game," said teacher Natalie MacNeill.

"We're certainly chasing that opportunity to bring home an award for P.E.I. and for Canada this year."

The Future Cities competition challenges students to design the city of tomorrow, using scale models and planning software. This year's theme is age-friendly cities.

International competition

Three students from Grade 8 at Grace Christian presented their vision for the future at the Atlantic Canadian event over the weekend at UPEI. They beat teams from P.E.I. and one from New Brunswick to take top spot.

The team travels to Washington next month for the five-day competition, which includes students from the U.S., China, and the Middle East. The Grace Christian group will be one of only two teams from Canada at the event.

The grand prize is a trip to U.S. Space Camp and $7,500 US for their school's science, technology, engineering and program.