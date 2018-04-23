P.E.I. government website down

The P.E.I. government's website has been taken down.

The government tweeted at 9:14 a.m. that there would be a "service interruption" and the site would be back up shortly.

Public Notice: <a href="https://t.co/94sxN6QBU1">https://t.co/94sxN6QBU1</a> service interruption <br>The Government of Prince Edward Island website is temporarily unavailable and will be back up shortly. We apologize for any inconvenience. <br>Thank you for your patience —@InfoPEI

For much of the morning attempts to reach the page showed only a blank white screen. Recently a page went up saying the site is unavailable.

A government spokesperson told CBC News they are looking into issues, but could not provide details. The government did say there is no evidence of a data breach at this time.

