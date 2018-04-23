Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. government website down

P.E.I. government website down

The P.E.I. government's website has been taken down.

Site went down about 9 a.m. Monday

Efforts to look at the P.E.I. government website show only a white screen. (Shutterstock)

The government tweeted at 9:14 a.m. that there would be a "service interruption" and the site would be back up shortly.

For much of the morning attempts to reach the page showed only a blank white screen. Recently a page went up saying the site is unavailable.

A government spokesperson told CBC News they are looking into issues, but could not provide details. The government did say there is no evidence of a data breach at this time.

With files from Krystalle Ramlakhan

