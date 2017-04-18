Allan Roach made the announcement in the provincial legislature after a question period during which the Opposition criticized the amount of money government spends on phones.
- Untendered P.E.I. government phone contract worth $23M
- MLAs given copy of P.E.I. internet contract — minus some details
Government axing phone lines: Roach
"Do we really need close to 7,000 landline phones in this day and age?" LaVie asked Roach. "Two million dollars a year, that's what it's costing. ... That'll put a school in Georgetown. That'll put an ambulance in Souris."
"We are looking at all those lines because...our workforce is much more mobile, and so we're going to respond to that and I expect we'll see decreases in the amount of landlines across the province, significant decreases," he said.
While government is looking for a new contract for cellphone service, its existing contract for landline service with Bell Aliant has been a source of controversy going back to 2009, the year it was signed.
Full details of the untendered contract were only made available to the public in January of this year. Those details show the P.E.I. government made a financial commitment of $23 million for phone service over an 11-year period, until the end of 2019. The contract also requires government pay for a minimum of 2,501 landlines.