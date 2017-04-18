P.E.I.'s finance minister announced Tuesday the province is issuing a request for proposals seeking a new two-year contract to provide cellular and smartphone service for government and civil service employees.



Allan Roach made the announcement in the provincial legislature after a question period during which the Opposition criticized the amount of money government spends on phones.

PC MLA Colin LaVie told the House government is spending $2 million a year to maintain 6,900 landline phones, plus approximately $1.2 million a year to maintain 1,952 mobile phones. The Opposition obtained some of the information through a Freedom of Information request.

Government axing phone lines: Roach

"Do we really need close to 7,000 landline phones in this day and age?" LaVie asked Roach. "Two million dollars a year, that's what it's costing. ... That'll put a school in Georgetown. That'll put an ambulance in Souris."

Souris-Elmire MLA Colin LaVie in the P.E.I. legislature April 6, 2017. (P.E.I. Legislative Assembly)

Afterwards, Roach told reporters government plans to reduce the number of landlines it uses by up to 40 per cent.



"We are looking at all those lines because...our workforce is much more mobile, and so we're going to respond to that and I expect we'll see decreases in the amount of landlines across the province, significant decreases," he said.



While government is looking for a new contract for cellphone service, its existing contract for landline service with Bell Aliant has been a source of controversy going back to 2009, the year it was signed.



Full details of the untendered contract were only made available to the public in January of this year. Those details show the P.E.I. government made a financial commitment of $23 million for phone service over an 11-year period, until the end of 2019. The contract also requires government pay for a minimum of 2,501 landlines.