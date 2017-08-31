The P.E.I. government wants to hear your thoughts on marijuana legislation.

Government is asking Islanders to share their thoughts on how to approach cannabis legalization in a way that "keeps drugs away from our young people, protects public health and promotes safety on our roads, in workplaces and in public spaces," according to a government news release.

From now until the end of September, Islanders are invited to share their views by participating in an online survey or providing a written submission online.

"The federal government in April 2017 introduced the Cannabis Act which — if passed by Parliament — will legalize and regulate cannabis across Canada by July 2018," said the release. "While legalizing cannabis is a federal decision, the province has significant areas of responsibility."

The province is seeking public input on:

Legal age.

Where cannabis should be sold.

Using cannabis in public.

Growing cannabis at home.

Safe roads.

Economic impacts.

Public education.

Surveys will also be available at Access P.E.I. locations across the province starting the week of Sept. 4.

Submissions can be made online any time prior to Sept. 30.